Get ready, Dallas — Minshew Mania is officially coming to town.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Thursday that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for Week 16 and backup Gardner Minshew will be behind center against the Cowboys.

“Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready,” Sirianni said. “Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday. I think you guys have all heard that, how good a practice he had yesterday — a lot of energy out there. He’s ready to go.”

Sirianni added that Hurts did everything he could to play.

“He’s disappointed because he wants to play,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But we have to do what’s best as an organization to put us in a safe spot because he will play through anything. Those are hard conversations we have to have sometimes.”

Minshew started a pair of games for Philadelphia last year, though only one was truly of consequence as the Eagles rested starters in Week 18. Minshew and the Eagles beat the Jets 33-18 in Week 13, with Minshew finishing 20-of-25 passing for 242 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory over the Cowboys.

Nick Sirianni: Gardner Minshew to start against Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk