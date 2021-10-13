Nick Sirianni expects Derek Barnett to play on Thursday night

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was upgraded from out of practice to limited participation in the Eagles’ estimated practice report on Tuesday and that has him on track to play against the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Barnett is dealing with an ankle injury and head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Wednesday press conference that expects Barnett “to be up and ready to roll.” The team will issue official injury designations later on Wednesday.

Barnett has started all five games this season. He has 16 tackles, five quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

The only player expected to be ruled out is right tackle Lane Johnson (personal matter). Tight end Dallas Goedert went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and could be cleared to play with two negative tests 24 hours apart, but Zach Ertz and Jack Stoll are set to fill the position against Tampa.

