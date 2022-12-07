Nick Sirianni: Eagles have the best receivers room I’ve ever been a part of in the NFL

With Odell Beckham Jr. still on the market after visiting with the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys, there’s been some speculation that Beckham could end up with an entirely different team:

The Eagles.

So, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the possibility of adding Beckham on Wednesday. He responded with praise about the club’s current crop of receivers.

“Really happy with the room that we have,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “One of the best wideout rooms … the best wideout room I’ve ever been a part of in the NFL. We’ve had some good ones and this is the best one we’ve had.”

Philadelphia traded for A.J. Brown during the draft and he’s been as advertised, catching 61 passes for 950 yards with nine touchdowns. DeVonta Smith has 61 catches for 711 yards with four TDs. Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, and Britain Covey round out the group currently on the 53-man roster.

“Everybody knows what A.J. and DeVonta are doing,” Sirianni said. “And then you have Quez, who is continuing to come on and continuing to make plays and continuing to be that big speed receiver that we need.

“And then you have Zach Pascal, who is very critical to a team, the type of play he brings. And then your fourth has to be a special teams contributor, which Zach is. And he’s got to be willing to do the dirty work and back up every single position, which he does and have a specialty role, which he does as well. And then your fifth guy better play special teams. And our fifth guy [Covey] is our returner, who had his best game as a professional last week. I’m really excited about that room. I’ll leave it at that.”

Just because the Eagles like their receivers room doesn’t mean they won’t add a player like Beckham. Adding depth could potentially just enhance what the team already has and make it better.

But from the sounds of it, Sirianni doesn’t think the Eagles need to have Beckham. And at 11-1 entering Week 14, that makes plenty of sense.

