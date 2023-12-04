Nick Sirianni on Dom DiSandro, Dre Greenlaw: Sad it got to point they were thrown out

The sideline scuffle between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro was a topic of conversation at head coach Nick Sirianni's press conference on Monday.

Videos of Sirianni's postgame meeting with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to show Sirianni apologizing to Shanahan and the Eagles head coach confirmed on Monday that an apology was part of their exchange. He also said that "there was a lot of emotion in that game" and that he believes DiSandro did not intend to escalate the situation when he got involved.

"Dom is as good as they get in this business," Sirianni said. "I'm so thankful for him. He is always going to try to defuse situations. That's what he does, that's his job. Obviously, unfortunate yesterday. I know in Dom's heart he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there. I am sad it came to what it came to that anybody got thrown out of the game."

PFT reported Sunday that the NFL is likely to take action against the Eagles and/or DiSandro as a result of the incident. Sirianni said at his press conference the team has not heard from the league yet about the matter.