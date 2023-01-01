Nick Sirianni discusses expectations for QB Gardner Minshew vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discusses expectations for quarterback Gardner Minshew against the New Orleans Saints and more.
The Raiders’ pass catchers present a sizable challenge for San Francisco’s secondary. From @nicholasmcgee24:
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts is among six players listed as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints
Jalen Hurts is officially inactive for the Eagles, meaning backup QB Gardner Minshew will start against the Saints:
The Commanders will be without multiple key contributors for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
From Eagles' defensive end Brandon Graham's mind-blowing stat to why Darius Slay let his teammates down in Dallas and why there's no reason to worry about Gardner Minshew, here's a look at Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations of 2022!
Ohio State finished 11-2 with a 42-41 loss to Georgia. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.
Noah Ruggles missed what would have been game-winning attempt and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Ohio State lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl in what could have been one of the most heartbreaking OSU losses ever. Here was Twitter's take.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
Big plays were called targeting and then waved off. College football has a problem
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft after the Sugar Bowl
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.
The Big Ten's Ohio State Buckeyes play SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta.