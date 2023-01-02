Nick Sirianni declines to discuss Jalen Hurts' playing availability for Sunday vs. Giants
Head coach Nick Sirianni declines to discuss quarterback Jalen Hurts' playing availability for Sunday against the New York Giants.
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White has declared for the NFL Draft.
During the Giants’ 38-10 thumping of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux made some headlines of his own after celebrating a big sack against Nick Foles.
The 49ers believe LG Aaron Banks sustained an MCL sprain. He and Dre Greenlaw (back) were both hurt vs. the Raiders and will have MRIs.
The Patriots have yet to show us they're a good team. There will be plenty to fix this offseason. But as Tom E. Curran writes, it's not the offseason yet -- so why not have a little fun entering a regular-season finale with playoff stakes?
Even though he suffered a leg injury against the Jets, Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's hand repair held up '"famously" in Week 17.
One week left in the NFL regular season. That means more jobs will be opening up soon. Here are 17 names to know in the upcoming month.
The Panthers have missed the playoffs in each of DJ Moore's five NFL seasons. And as he told reporters on Monday, that's a feeling he doesn't want to keep getting used to.
Elliott has missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury
The Eagles' MVP candidate QB wasn't supposed to return before the postseason. That was before they lost two straight games to keep the door ajar on the NFC East title and No. 1 playoff seed.
The Red Sox forked over $90 million for Masataka Yoshida in part because they believe he can add power to Boston's lineup. But as John Tomase writes, there's one strong element working against the 5-foot-8 Japanese star.
Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 17 loss vs. Lions.
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him. TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he [more]
A touching gesture for the late head coach.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Monday's game was the first for the Bulldogs since Leach's death on Dec. 12 and the win gives the Bulldogs their first 9-win season since 2017.