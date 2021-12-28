Nick Sirianni confirms Eagles QB’s will be separated for meetings as COVID precaution

The Eagles placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and after head coach, Nick Sirianni told reporters that the team is taking extra steps to be cautious, he separated his quarterbacks.

Looking to avoid a scenario that Washington went through, Sirianni has separated his quarterbacks into their own individual meeting rooms.

“And we’re going to make some adjustments. I’m not there 100% yet because I don’t have to be quite yet with the players not being back yet, but we’re going to definitely make even more adjustments than what we need to just to keep everybody safe.”

“And the quarterbacks, yes, the quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We’re going to be even safer with them being in separate rooms.”

Sirianni himself missed time last week after his own positive test, and the Eagles have been at the forefront of doing things.

That means Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, and Reid Sinnett will be spending a lot of time alone.

