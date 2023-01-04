Nick Sirianni confirms Eagles will open 21-day practice window for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Nick Sirianni said he’ll open practice windows for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn today . #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 4, 2023

The Eagles are getting their most important defender back, as head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

After missing five weeks following a knee scope that placed him on injured reserve, Robert Quinn will also return to practice.

Star quarterback Hurts was a limited practice participant last week while recovering from a sprained throwing shoulder. He’ll participate this week in the leadup to Sunday’s must-win matchup against the Giants.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson has been out since suffering a lacerated kidney in the win over Green Bay. .

His six interceptions are tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons, and Tariq Woolen for most in NFL.

Robert Quinn

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Chicago Bears in late October before the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick. He had appeared in five games for Philadelphia and had zero sacks and two tackles before going on IR.

Quinn, 32, posted a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2021 — second most in the NFL — but registered just one sack in seven games with the Bears this season before being traded.

