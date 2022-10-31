Nick Sirianni said the #Eagles don't have a definitive diagnosis on Jordan Davis' ankle injury. Said the DT "probably won't be going" Thursday at the Texans. He didn't comment on reports that the rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain that should keep him out 4-6 weeks. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 31, 2022

Jordan Davis is expected to miss four to six weeks, and while we wait for an official announcement, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that he’d miss Thursday night’s matchup against the Texans.

Davis exited the game with 3:20 remaining in the first half of the Eagles’ 35-13 win and was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines before being carted inside.

Davis averaged 23 snaps through the first six games of the season, posting 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

List

National reactions: Eagles move to 7-0 after 35-13 win over Steelers

List

NFC East standings ahead of Week 9

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers

Related

Nick Sirianni confirms DT Jordan Davis will likely miss Thursday night matchup vs. Texans Eagles signing CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers Watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'Mossed' Steelers Ahkello Witherspoon for 3rd TD of 1st half Eagles land in the top 3 of an ESPN ranking of the NFL's deepest rosters

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire