Nick Sirianni: We have confidence from the tape that Shaquille Leonard still can play

The Eagles have added linebacker Shaquille Leonard, signing the former All-Pro to a one-year deal.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that Leonard adds some depth to a position where they've had some injuries.

"Obviously, really excited about that," Sirianni said in his press conference. "I did think Christian Elliss played a good game yesterday. But [Leonard] just gives us some more depth there, through a place where we’ve had some unfortunate injuries."

Sirianni is one of several members of the Eagles staff who is familiar with Leonard from their shared time on the Colts. So, Sirianni already had plenty of information on Leonard even before talking about him with former Philadelphia offensive coordinator turned Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen.

"We know we're getting the right person, right leader with all that," Sirianni said. "And we still have confidence from the tape that he still can play. And he's been a high-level player in this league for a very long time — ’18 his first year in. That’s a long time to be a high-level [player], three-time All-Pro player. And so, still has a knack to take the ball away. Still has that knack to run and hit the ball carrier. Still has that length that he had to make throws hard in the passing lane.

"So, excited about the player we’re getting. And, again, I don’t want to make any mistake about it, I like our linebackers. And I know yesterday was a tough day for us but I still have a lot of faith in the linebackers and the people we have in the building. It’s just going to be a good addition for us with Shaq in this building."

There's a possibility that Leonard could play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but Sirianni said the team would have a better feel for that as the week goes on.

In nine games for the Colts this year, Leonard recorded 65 total tackles with two tackles for loss.