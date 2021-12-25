Nick Sirianni to coach from sidelines vs. Giants after clearing COVID-19 protocols
The Eagles will face the Giants on Sunday and they’ll have the services of head coach Nick Sirianni after he cleared COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
Just hours after Philadelphia’s impressive win over the Washington Football Team, the Eagles announced Wednesday that Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in the league’s protocols.
Sirianni conducted team meetings virtually until he was able to log two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Landon Dickerson also returned from the COVID-19 list, and he’ll be available to start at left guard.
