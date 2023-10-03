Nick Sirianni "certain" Dallas Goedert will get going

The Eagles are 4-0, but their performance has been uneven so far and wide receiver A.J. Brown said after Sunday's win that the team is "still putting it together" in the early stages of the season.

One piece that hasn't quite found his space yet is tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert averaged more than four catches and nearly 14 yards per catch in his first two seasons playing for head coach Nick Sirianni, but he has just 13 catches for 88 yards through the first four games this year.

Sirianni said at a Monday press conference that "he's still part of the plan of wanting us to get him the football" and that "a combination of different things" have contributed to the lack of impact as a receiver. He also said Goedert has been a contributor to the run game and that he's confident the "dry spell" will end soon.

"He'll get going," Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. "I'm certain of that. But we have to do our job as coaches to get him going. But he is still a very big factor in the way our offense is playing right now because of who he is as a blocker and also who he is as a receiver and drawing that attention."

It would be harder to shrug off concerns about sluggish starts if the Eagles weren't 4-0 and coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, but they are and that gives everyone some room to say that small sample sizes won't tell the whole story of the season in Philadelphia.