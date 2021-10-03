Nick Sirianni calls Jalen Hurts’ game vs. Chiefs one of the best performances he’s ever seen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lost in the Eagles’ third straight defeat was the performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who again battled to the end while redeeming a poor outing in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

After Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, head coach Nick Sirianni had high praise for Hurts, calling his game against Kansas City, “one of the best performances” he’s ever seen.

Hurts finished Sunday’s matchup with Patrick Mahomes, 32 of 38 passing, for 387 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Hurts averaged 8.1 yards per completion, and also added 47 rushing yards on 8 attempts.

List

Instant analysis from Eagles 42-30 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4

Related

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City

Eagles DT Javon Hargrave on a historic pace through the first 3 games of the 2021 season

Recommended Stories