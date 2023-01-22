Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: 'Like having Michael Jordan'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni applauds quarterback Jalen Hurts for his leadership and his performance for the Eagles this year as they prepare for the NFC Championship Game.
Here's our game recap from the Giants' embarrassing 38-7 loss to the Eagles.
What if someone told you the Panthers wouldn't have to trade up to draft a potential franchise QB this spring? Well, that someone is Daniel Jeremiah.
All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? Hurts' shoulder was fine.
Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak.
Saturday will hardly go down as the most memorable installment of NFL divisional round playoffs, but it sets up compelling title game matchups.
Philadelphia returns to the NFC Championship.
Here's the Philadelphia Eagles updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the divisional round matchup against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Where was he born? Here are seven facts about the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the Australian Open by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Coco Gauff fell to Jelena Ostapenko.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Weiss had been with Michigan for two seasons. University police are investigating allegations of computer access crimes at the football facility.
Tough week for Brady.
The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and here's the national reaction to the win and Nick Sirianni rocking a Dream Chasers chain afterward
NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father while courtside at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.