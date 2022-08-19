Nick Singleton named a preseason Freshman All-American

Penn State has been on a recruiting frenzy the last two seasons and now it seems it is getting national attention as well. ESPN writers Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill put a list together of who they see as the best freshman in the country entering college football. They ultimately come up with a Freshman All-American team and this year a Nittany Lion has made the cut.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton, who came to the team this year as a 5-star recruit, is now poised to play an important role immediately on the team’s run game. Alongside Keyvone Lee, Singleton will look to make the Penn State run game an important aspect of the offense once again.

The number one running back in the 2022 recruiting class hails from Reading, Pennsylvania. The local player has a chance now to make an important, lasting impact on a team he grew up rooting for.

As for what VanHaaren and Luginbill had to say about Singleton, they gave a glowing review of him as a player.

Luginbill highlighted the skillset that Singleton has and how it will be hard for the staff to ignore. He adds “Singleton is too fast and too refined to not have a significant role this fall. He brings game-breaking ability to the offense, and when he’s in space, produces big, explosive plays that the Nittany Lions’ offense has been lacking.”

VanHaaren points to the fact that Penn State has abandoned the run game and when they do attempt to run it they have not been successful. He points to the numbers saying “Penn State ranked 115th in rushing yards, 118th in rushing yards per game, 121st in yards per rush, and 117tth in rushing touchdowns last season. To say the run game needed help is an understatement.”

In a little over two weeks, Nick Singleton has a chance to become must-watch from week one. If he is a part of the team’s offense immediately then Penn State has a chance to be successful in a way they haven’t in a long time.

