How Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen will be even better for Penn State football in 2023

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are stronger, faster and football-wiser now.

These sophomore running backs may well be the most dynamic component of this Top 10 Penn State football team, starting with Saturday's season-opener against West Virginia.

The best freshman running back combination in the country last year should be better this fall, according to coaches, teammates and those closest to them.

They expect to become the first Penn State teammates to rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season. The Lions' best, one-two running back combination since Curtis Enis and Aaron Harris 26 years ago.

But what will that look like now?

The upgrade begins with expanding their running back repertoire. Expect Singleton and Allen to be much more involved in the passing game this season.

The pair combined for 31 receptions last year, averaging just over one per game between them. Developing their receiving skills, much like Saquon Barkley did in his second and third seasons in the program, will not only increase their impact but grow the entire offense.

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen: Who do you stop?

Also, expect coordinator Mike Yurcich to use them together in the backfield more frequently — to further diversify play options. Defenses won't be able to key on either.

Consider a two-back set behind quarterback Drew Allar. Singleton may go in motion before the snap and line up as a slot receiver — possibly drawing a slower linebacker in coverage. Depending on how the defense reacts, Allar could take advantage of that mismatch with a pass or give the ball to Allen.

"Last year they couldn't give them as much responsibility, they couldn't do as much creative work in the backfield because they were only 18 years old" — just learning how to be running backs in the Big Ten, according to Dane Miller, Singleton's longtime trainer in the Reading, Pa. area.

"I think they'll get very creative with them in the offense now."

Singleton and Allen arrived at Penn State with varying running styles and, thus, differing gifts and deficiencies.

Singleton was a training and weightlifting aficionado, perhaps the strongest freshman in the country, pound for pound. His body was ready for the Big Ten. But he had to learn how to use more than his speed and raw physicality to run efficiently at the college level.

While Allen lacked Singleton's speed and explosiveness, he displayed a better feel for running at scrimmage, utilizing his vision and patience to follow blocks and find open lanes — even small crevices that almost always prevented him from negative plays. (He lost just 15 yards over 167 carries).

A main focus for Allen, who goes by the nickname "Fatman," was reshaping his body. It took him more than a year to lose 30 "bad pounds" from his 230 arrival weight and then replace it with muscle and lean mass.

Allen claims he hasn't lost any speed during his rebuild, possibly even gained a step or two since. Consider that he was difficult to tackle last year, even at just 205 pounds. He revels in initiating contact with defenders.

"His legs are huge now. He looks like he can squat 900 pounds," Miller said.

Next step: dominating Ohio State, Michigan

Singleton and Allen also should be able to read defensive alignments and tendencies more quickly and adeptly now, allowing them to make better running decisions. There will be less hesitation when getting the ball, making them appear to move faster through scrimmage.

Franklin said this about the pair in the spring: "They're obviously bigger, stronger, and faster than they were a year ago.

"Not only are they faster out here running 40s, but they're faster in terms of understanding the playbook, understanding college defenses and schemes, so they won't be thinking as much this year."

Both should benefit from better blocking, too. This may be the Lions' deepest, most talented offensive line since James Franklin arrived a decade ago, and possibly longer.

All of this means both should be more explosive, big-play producers — a considerable feat, considering their 2022 start.

Singleton ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns (a Penn State freshman record). He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision and fourth in school history.

Allen grinded opponents at scrimmage, gaining 867 yards and scoring 10 times.

Expect them to stress defenses harder right away. It took Singleton, in particular, half of his rookie season to learn how to use his speed and power to run through defenses in the middle of the field, rather than only outrunning them to the edges.

Finally, they will be expected to increase production, even dramatically so, against their two biggest rivals. Last year, the pair combined for just 35 rushing yards against Michigan. Singleton then managed only 45 yards on 14 carries vs. Ohio State.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen