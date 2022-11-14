Nick Singleton, Jake Pinegar honored with weekly awards from Big Ten

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton has once again been honored by the Big Ten for his performance, and he wasn’t the only Nittany Lion receiving props from the conference’s main office on Monday.

Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his third-career 100-yard rushing game in a win over Maryland. Kicker Jake Pinegar picked up the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Pinegar accounted for 12 points in Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland in Week 11. That included a 50-yard and a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter. Pinegar added a 21-yard field goal in the third quarter and knocked down all three extra-point attempts for the Nittany Lions. This was the first time Pinegar received the Special Teams Player of the Week award from the Big Ten.

Singleton picked up his third Freshman of the Week honor from the Big Ten, but it has been a while since his last honor. Singleton won back-to-back freshman of the week honors from the Big Ten following his performances in Week 2 against Ohio and Auburn in Week 3. Singleton rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Terrapins. Singleton broke loose for a pair of long touchdown runs on 4th-and-1 plays, one for 45 yards and the other for 27 yards.

Here are this week’s Big Ten players of the week for Week 11:

Offense: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Defense: Cal Haladay, LB, Michigan State

Special Teams: Jake Pinegar, K, Penn State

Freshman of the Week: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

