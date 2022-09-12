Nick Singleton earns first career Big Ten weekly honor

It did not take long for Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton to start building his resume with the Nittany Lions. Following a terrific performance against Ohio in Week 2, Singleton was honored by the Big Ten with the conference’s weekly football awards.

Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for Week 2. Singleton rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, with each touchdown run going for more than 40 yards. Singleton snapped Penn State’s streak of games without a 100-yard rusher in a single game.

Penn State has now had at least one player honored by the Big Ten in each of the first two games of the season. Quarterback Sean Clifford shared offensive player of the week honors following Week 1 with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant.

Singleton is the first Penn State player to be named Freshman of the Week by the Big Ten since Joey Porter Jr. received the honor following the final game of the 2020 season.

Here are this week’s Big Ten Players of the Week for Week 2;

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, QB

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Marvine Harrison Jr., Ohio State, WR

Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State, DE/LB

Special Teams Player of the Week: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, DT

Freshman of the Week: Nick Singleton, Penn State, RB

Singleton and Penn State head to Auburn in Week 3 for a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s nonconference matchup in Happy Valley.

