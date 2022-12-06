Nick Singleton and Abdul Carter named True Freshman All-Americans by On3

The future of the Penn State football program looks bright after the display of some of its newest stars in the making put on this season. Freshman running back Nick Singleton and linebacker Abdul Carter were among the top standouts from the Class of 2022 to hit the college football fields this season, and each has been recognized for their efforts by On3.

On3 released its 2022 True Freshman All-American team on Tuesday. Singleton was highlighted at the running back position, and Carter received honors at the linebacker spot.

“Singleton already looks like one of the more explosive backs in the Big Ten, if not the nation,” On 3 said in its blurb about Penn State’s leading rusher this season. “Singleton proved to be a true home-run hitter with the ability to rip off big runs at any time.”

Get used to seeing this from Penn State true fr. RB Nick Singleton over the next few years. One of the top HS RB prospects in a few cycles. Sub 10.9 speed and elite burst at 6’0, 220. 5-star and @On3Recruits No. 1 RB in 2022 cycle https://t.co/tfh2dYd3yc pic.twitter.com/MeftfVuw3R — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 17, 2022

As Singleton was living up to the hype on the offensive side of the football, Carter didn’t waste time leaving his mark on the defensive side this season. Carter made a worthy push for On3’s Defensive true Freshman of the Year, an honor that went to Harold Perkins of LSU.

“The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder already looks like the next defensive star at Penn State. Carter’s size and high-end play speed make for a highly disruptive linebacker,” On3 said in a quick writeup about Penn State’s young linebacker. “He turned in a number of big games over the course of Big Ten play and appears to be improving on a weekly basis.”

Singleton and Carter will look to help Penn State end the 2022 season on a high note in the Rose Bowl. Penn State will face Utah for the first time in program history when they face the Pac-12 champions in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.

To check out the full On3 True Freshman All-American list.

