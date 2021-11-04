Nick Shook's top four pass-catching RBs through first eight weeks of 2021
NFL Network's Nick Shook's top four pass-catching RBs through first eight weeks of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Nick Shook's top four pass-catching RBs through first eight weeks of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
QB Jordan Love set to make NFL debut for Green Bay in what should still be compelling contest at Arrowhead Stadium against listing Kansas City.
Jordan Mazzara looks over Thursday's slate as Jack Campbell and the Maple Leafs host the Lightning.
The legendary Badger RB had the best month of his young NFL career
With a work stoppage on the horizon and a sleepy World Series, Charles Curtis looks at the tough decisions MLB has to make this offseason to help the game go in the right direction.
The Seahawks QB appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a finger injury.
Our analysts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 9 DFS.
The Jets are surrendering the second-most receptions to running backs. Will Jonathan Taylor shine in primetime once again?
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stepped up his practice participation on Thursday and it looks like the next stop on his trajectory will be the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Prescott missed last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with a calf injury, but has been practicing without issue this week and showed no [more]
Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
With only three receivers on the 53-man roster following the release of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders are making a move to solidify the position group. Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas is promoting receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad and signing him to the active roster. Stoner signed with the Raiders as an [more]
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
The situation between the Cleveland Browns, QB Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a critical point with WR excused from practice again.
The Eagles secondary comprises nearly one-fourth of the roster. There's a reason for this.
Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.
Injury updates on Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup; plus Zeke hopes to erase a bad Denver memory, and bringing Jaylon Smith back? | From @ToddBrock24f7