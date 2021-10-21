Nick Shook's Top 10 tight ends ranking entering Week 7 of 2021
NFL Network's Nick Shook's Top 10 tight ends ranking entering Week 7 of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a quadriceps injury added to the practice report Wednesday. He also has a foot injury that limited him Monday and Tuesday. Multiple reports, though, indicate Bridgewater is expected to start tonight despite the team listing him as questionable on its status report. Bridgewater took 17 hits in Sunday’s game against [more]
Taking a look at which big favorites might get tripped up in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Jerry Rice offers his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance playing together.
The Saints have a deep and balanced roster, making each individual matchup that much more important.
The Ravens were awarded tackle Brandon Knight on a waiver claim on Monday, but he won’t be joining the team this week. The team announced on Wednesday that Knight has refused to report to the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that Knight did not report for personal reasons. They [more]
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be nearing an agreement that sends three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (subscription), the Texans and the Dolphins are working ...
In a year in which Baker Mayfield was supposed to take a significant step in his development, the QB instead has left big questions for the Browns.
How do we feel about this trade idea for the Bengals?
There seem to be two names we hear most associated with LSU in the job search.
You have to see this reaction from Bears-Packers ref Brad Rogers to believe it.
According to early morning injury update reports, two Browns will be in and two will be out on the offense which could lead to some shuffling on the line:
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
When Tom Brady‘s NFL career started, Dan Marino owned the NFL passing touchdown record, with 420 in his career. Brady now owns the passing touchdowns record, and is poised to surpass a new landmark as soon as Sunday. Brady currently has 598 career passing touchdowns, meaning he’s two away from 600 in his career. He [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
It’s the time of year when great NFL players compete through injuries. And superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce intends to do just that on Sunday against the Titans.
Draft stock is all over the place for this year's top quarterback prospects, so which ones might still land in the first round?
Jon Gruden’s resignation as Raiders head coach could have thrown the team into disarray. Instead, Las Vegas went to Denver and notched a decisive victory over the Broncos. According to running back Josh Jacobs, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia brought a significantly different demeanor to the position than his predecessor. “Man, the sideline … [more]
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is trending toward playing on TNF, but it looks like WR Jerry Jeudy won't be activated from IR this week.
What would it take?
Justin Fields is making Chris Simms eat his words.