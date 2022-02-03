Nick Shook names his 2021 unsung heroes
NFL Network's Nick Shook names the players who stood out as unsung heroes of the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After shifting responsibilities within the offensive staff at the bye week, the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The move was expected after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, which led to an increase in offensive production. Detroit has not made any formal announcement [more]
Here is what you need to know about the expected new Giants OC Mike Kafka.
A 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after an apparent attack outside SoFi Stadium at the NFC title game
The Houston Texans get a shot to draft Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and don't pass up the chance in the latest CBS Sports mock.
The Saints have a handful of players whose contracts aren't up just yet, but who should be considered for extensions ahead of schedule:
By all accounts and appearances, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to join the Vikings. By all accounts and appearances, the Vikings weren’t fully sold on Harbaugh. It apparently got awkward, with Harbaugh basically treating the move as a done deal during his interview, like Michael Scott did when he went to corporate assuming (incorrectly) that [more]
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Denver Broncos executive John Elway said former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' allegations about him were "false and defamatory"
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.
New England lost an assistant coach to Las Vegas Wednesday.
Through 55 years, the Super Bowl has featured its share of classics – and duds. We sorted every game, ranking them from top to bottom.
Fan reactions ranged from hilarious to disappointed to angry.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen commented on the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
The Cowboys owner made more nebulous comments about his coaching staff, plus Kellen Moore may be closer to a HC job thanks to Jim Harbaugh. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The NFL is on the offensive, when it comes to the claims made by Brian Flores. Former Broncos G.M. and current Broncos personnel advisor John Elway has issued a statement in response to the allegations made about the team in the Flores lawsuit. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and [more]
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
What was so different about the Raiders for Josh McDaniels?
A league source confirmed the Jaguars could hire a football executive in charge of day-to-day operations, including having the final say in all roster decisions.