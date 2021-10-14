Nick Shook: Most surprising players so far in 2021 season
NFL Network's Nick Shook shares his most surprising players so far in 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Falcons' selection of A.J. Terrell in the first round of the 2020 draft was met with plenty of skepticism.
Kicker Nick Folk earned some well-deserved recognition as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his huge day in the Patriots' win over the Texans.
#Chiefs coordinators and position coaches spoke to the media on Thursday, revealing some information about various injuries their position groups are currently dealing with.
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and 10 other players were limited on Thursday, three more did not participate in practice.
Combining matchups and salary values, here are some intriguing DFS plays for Week 6.
Cunningham has yet to take the floor with the Pistons in the preseason, but he is staying upbeat and positive in practice and film sessions.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will miss a game for the first time in his career on Sunday, ending a streak of 149 consecutive regular season games, and 165 consecutive games counting the playoffs, that Wilson has started. That was the longest active streak in the NFL. Now the longest active streak belongs to Buccaneers quarterback [more]
The Buccaneers are giving up the fewest yards per carry but the most RB receptions. Can we turn those stats into some booty on Monday night?
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
When asked if he could name all the Bears QBs since he's been starting, Aaron Rodgers could only name four. See which four those were.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Jack Del Rio coached the Raiders from 2015-17. Prior to firing Del Rio, owner Mark Davis reached a deal to have Jon Gruden be his successor.
For those who haven’t been following along, this legal fight isn’t going well for the league.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
Some positives, some concerns linger on the injury front as the Browns return to the practice field:
The Titans' three stars have a tough matchup against the Bills in Week 6.