Nick Shook's rookie grades for NFC East teams
NFL Network's Nick Shook explains his rookie grades for NFC East teams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Which Commanders players had themselves the best NFL Combines? Pete Hailey combs through the numbers here.
More D-linemen for the #Bills early?
Drafting late clearly didn’t affect the Chiefs’ ability to add impact players.
The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive. Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly [more]
She may not have earned the position, but she certainly didn’t walk away empty-handed.
The salary cap number made cutting ties with Anthony Hitchens an easy decision. What follows might be a little uncomfortable.
Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo has launched a scathing attack on Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the wake of the US women’s national team’s $24 million (£17.8m) equal pay settlement, claiming her former team-mates “both know this is not a win”.
Ryan Clark didn't hold back in calling out his former team.
The star quarterback could decide to stay in Green Bay, request a trade, or retire.
If you're already tired of hearing about potential Russell Wilson trade scenarios, it's going to be a very long offseason.
Who was the first pick in the 2022 USFL draft?
Trey Lance's development has ESPN's Adam Schefter questioning whether or not the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo.
Brian Flores alleges in his lawsuit against the league and several teams that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019 in an attempt to secure the No. 1 overall choice in the 2020 draft. NFL Media reported, and then deleted, that a witness was privy to the conversation between Ross and [more]
Greg Norman has hit back at the PGA Tour’s apparent victory over Saudi Arabia and its proposed Super Golf League, telling commissioner Jay Monahan he is legally unable to ban players and warning that “this is certainly not the end”.
Played well in training camp, returned to help when COVID hit the QB room and, now, the 7th pick in the USFL draft, an interesting year for a former Browns QB:
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, we're unveiling our first Bears mock draft of the season, where Chicago addresses some important needs.
After Mike McDaniel was hired as the Dolphins head coach, he told quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that his job is to “get all of that greatness out of you” in the years to come. McDaniel’s effort will be aided by quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, who met with the media on Wednesday for [more]
"I have never experienced such nice, kind, polite fans of the opposing team ever at a Rams game," the season-ticket holder wrote.
When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly secured a verbal promise from the team last July that he’d be traded in 2022 if that’s what he wanted, we pointed out that the commitment isn’t worth the paper it isn’t printed on. And here we are. With Rodgers believed (as PFT and others have reported) that the [more]
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski discuss Rodgers' cryptic Instagram message and his appearance on the Pat McAfee show.