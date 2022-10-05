Nick Shepkowski’s Heisman Trophy rankings through Week 5

Five weeks of college football are already in the books on the 2022 season as matchups continue to get better and shape what the postseason will look like. Some teams seems like guarantees to make the College Football Playoff while some very intriguing division races are shaping up in several different conferences.

What about the most famous individual award in college sports, though? Has it already been won and we just have to wait for the ceremony?

That’s not the case just yet although through five weeks one name has really begun to run away from the pack in our College Wire Heisman Poll.

Just Missed (1/2): Will Anderson, Jr. - Alabama

Anderson hasn’t put up the same numbers as he did a year ago but he’s again been stellar as he’s pulled down five sacks and has recorded a pick-six on the year. The next five games will let us know if Anderson ends up with an invitation to New York as a finalist as Alabama is set to take on Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, and Mississippi in their next five games.

Just Missed (2/2): Blake Corum - Michigan

Michigan played a joke of a schedule the first three games as the Wolverines easily disposed of Colorado State, Hawai’i, and UConn to start the year but Corum has been huge two games into Big Ten play as well, going for 376 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks against Maryland and Iowa.

3. Chase Brown - Illinois

Illinois is five games into 2022 and Chase Brown has gone over the 100-yard mark five times. His 733 rushing yards are the most of anyone in the country and he’s exactly the kind of player that the Illini offense needs in terms of their game plan (think Wisconsin before the last couple years). Brown, coupled with what has been a great Illinois defense, is a huge reason this Illini team is 4-1 and looking like a real contender in the Big Ten West.

2. Caleb Williams - USC

Yes, it was only Arizona State that USC quarterback Caleb Williams showed off against last week but it was the highlight plays that had the nation again talking. Williams is the closest thing college football has to Patrick Mahomes right now and his 15 touchdowns (12 passing, 3 rushing) to just one turnover on the year is remarkable.

1. C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

As we get into the middle weeks of October the clear-cut Heisman favorite is C.J. Stroud. Stroud has exceeded the sky-high expectations that were put out for him entering the year and perhaps his best is still to come as a Michigan State‘s especially leaky secondary awaits him and the rest of college football’s best offense this weekend.

