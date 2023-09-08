Nick Senzel's solo home run (11)
Nick Senzel lifts a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Reds their third run of the inning in the bottom of the 3rd vs. St. Louis
Nick Senzel lifts a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Reds their third run of the inning in the bottom of the 3rd vs. St. Louis
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
Early in the season opener, Dan Campbell made a big gamble.
Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on the injury report.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.