Nick Scott underwent surgery on broken thumb but could play in Week 18

The Rams have been hit with several injuries in recent weeks, most notably to Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. That continued on Sunday against the Ravens with Nick Scott breaking his thumb.

It unfortunately occurred on the last play of the Rams’ 20-19 win, which makes it sting even more. However, after undergoing surgery on Monday, he could put a cast on it and play as early as this Sunday against the 49ers.

“He broke his thumb on the last play of the game,” McVay said Monday. “He’s having surgery today. It is something that he could potentially cast up and play as soon as this week. So, his status will be kind of questionable and up in the air.”

Scott has been the Rams’ third safety all season, playing a career-high 35% of the defensive snaps. He has 42 tackles and two interceptions, also breaking up three passes.

He’s an important special teams player, too, which is how he carved out a role for himself in L.A. as a former seventh-round pick in 2019.