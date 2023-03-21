Veteran safety Nick Scott won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, and now he wants another one. And Cincinnati is where he went to get it.

Scott, who signed with the Bengals last week after a four-year career with the Rams, said the Bengals were an easy decision: They needed a safety because Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both left in free agency, and he needed to be somewhere that he thought he could play a major role on a winning team.

“One of the first [reasons] being the need for a safety, that’s a no-brainer,” Scott said. “Wanting to be somewhere where I was wanted. Another huge factor just coming out here on this visit and getting a chance to meet [defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and safeties coach Rob Livingston] and just talk ball with them. I’m super exciting about what those guys can do, their scheme and everything like that and how they see me fitting into it. And the other side of that is the family aspect. I grew up in Pennsylvania, so it’s not too far from my family. And most importantly, that this team has a shot at winning a championship.”

Scott started 16 games for the Rams last season and now will team with Dax Hill as the starting safeties in Cincinnati.

Nick Scott on signing with Bengals: This team has a shot at winning a championship originally appeared on Pro Football Talk