Nick Schmaltz with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Reuters

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight. Economists urged against reading too much into the rise in weekly unemployment benefit claims reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday, noting the data tend to be volatile at the start of the holiday season as companies temporarily close or slow hiring. "It's certainly possible that layoffs are helping to boost increases in claims filings," said Isfar Munir, an economist at Citigroup in New York.