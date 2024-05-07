Nick Sanchez, Rev Racing unveil 20th anniversary Drive for Diversity scheme

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez will sport a special throwback look on Friday in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet will don red and black colors to celebrate the 20th anniversary of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program.

“It’s a really cool scheme honoring the diversity program,” Sanchez said. “Big thanks to Gainbridge for allowing us to run it and honor Rev Racing and the Drive for Diversity Program for everything they’ve done over the past 20 years. It’s a big anniversary and a big year for them, so to honor them is really awesome.”

Rev Racing has been the home for both NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity driver and pit crew development programs and has produced some of the sport’s biggest stars. Cup Series drivers such as Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez all got their start with Rev Racing. Other drivers and countless pit crew members were also able to jump-start their careers with help from the D4D program.

For Sanchez, however, the connection to the D4D program goes even deeper than the backing of a full-time ride. Rev Racing team owner Max Siegel and the D4D program have been in his corner since he decided to become a professional driver as a teenager.

“I started with Rev in Legend Cars,” Sanchez said. “Through all that, I was able to climb up through each division, and in the process, Max and I decided to create a new (division entry) in the Truck Series.”

Sanchez made history for Rev Racing earlier this year when he got to Victory Lane at Daytona to kick off the organization’s second year competing in the Truck Series. Not only did Sanchez deliver Rev’s first national series win, but he also added another chapter to the program’s rich history.

“It’s really cool to be with a program from Day 1 in my journey in stock car racing, all the way to where I am now,” Sanchez said. “Last year, the first year in the Truck Series, was a huge year; this year, already a first win in the national series is an even bigger accomplishment, and getting to share that moment with a lot of people I started at Rev with was really a joy.”

As Rev Racing marks two decades of influence in the sport, the organization’s future looks bright with promising talent in the pipeline.

“I hope that in the next 20 years the (D4D) program will keep introducing drivers to the sport and give people an opportunity to drive in NASCAR,” Sanchez said.

Be sure to watch Sanchez in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).