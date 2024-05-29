Nick Saldiveri taking all first-team reps in Saints left guard competition

Nick Saldiveri seems to be in the lead in the New Orleans Saints left guard battle, for now. James Hurst retiring before the NFL draft and Andrus Peat leaving in free agency meant the Saints would need a new starting left guard. But this would have been a move the Saints should have considered even if Hurst didn’t retire. The new scheme requires more mobility than Hurst has shown. Insert Saldiveri.

In the second day of organized team activities open to local media, the second-year pro took all the first team snaps at left guard, per Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson. This was a departure from the approach seen the week prior. Last week, Saldiveri and Shane Lemieux split time in the starting lineup. Saldiveri taking all first team reps suggests he’s ahead of Lemieux, at least for the moment.

The Saints haven’t made it to training camp just yet so the battle is far from over. New Orleans could also be alternating days in the starting lineup. That won’t be known until media is allowed to watch consecutive practices. Saldiveri was viewed as a future starter when they traded up to draft him last year, with the first pick in the fourth round, so him taking over at left guard would be the intended outcome. Saldiveri played right tackle almost exclusively at Old Dominion so he’ll need every rep he can get. He’s off to a good start in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire