Advertisement

Nick Saban's retirement prompts 5-star WR Ryan Williams to decommit; other recruits react

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
·1 min read
29

Longtime Alabama football coach Nick Saban shocked the nation when he announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and six national championships.

Within hours of the news breaking, five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams told ESPN he had decommitted from Alabama's 2024 recruiting class.

Williams, from Saraland, Alabama, had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October, and he was surprised by the news of Saban retiring.

"I had no idea, actually," Williams told ESPN. "It's the dead period and I just saw all the other players transferring or declaring for the draft. I was wondering (what would happen), but I found out through Twitter (that Saban was retiring)."

See how other Alabama football commits and recruits reacted to the news on social media:

2024 four-star S Rydarrius Morgan, early enrollee

2024 four-star OL Casey Poe, early enrollee

2025 four-star DE Zion Grady

2025 four-star OL Mason Short

2025 four-star OL Dontrell Glover

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban retirement prompts 5-star WR to decommit; other reactions