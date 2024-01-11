Nick Saban's retirement prompts 5-star WR Ryan Williams to decommit; other recruits react

Longtime Alabama football coach Nick Saban shocked the nation when he announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide and six national championships.

Within hours of the news breaking, five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams told ESPN he had decommitted from Alabama's 2024 recruiting class.

Williams, from Saraland, Alabama, had been committed to the Crimson Tide since October, and he was surprised by the news of Saban retiring.

"I had no idea, actually," Williams told ESPN. "It's the dead period and I just saw all the other players transferring or declaring for the draft. I was wondering (what would happen), but I found out through Twitter (that Saban was retiring)."

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class will Commit & Sign in February



The Departure of Coach Saban & Wiggins played a major factor in his decision, Williams saidhttps://t.co/xI19QG2kaY pic.twitter.com/KQdMZBfCEd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2024

See how other Alabama football commits and recruits reacted to the news on social media:

2024 four-star S Rydarrius Morgan, early enrollee

Sheeeeeshhhhh😐 — RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) January 10, 2024

2024 four-star OL Casey Poe, early enrollee

Wow — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) January 10, 2024

2025 four-star DE Zion Grady

2025 four-star OL Mason Short

No comments at this time — Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 10, 2024

2025 four-star OL Dontrell Glover

😢 — Dontrell Glover (@DonniGlover58) January 10, 2024

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban retirement prompts 5-star WR to decommit; other reactions