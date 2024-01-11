Nick Saban's retirement moves Alabama's odds sharply for 2024-2025 national title

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban shocked the college sports world by announcing his retirement Wednesday. Saban leaves Alabama as arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. His record seven national titles - the latest title coming in 2020 - are the most in college football history by a coach. He's sixth among FBS/Division I coaches all-time in wins (292) and second in win percentage (0.806).

With this track record, the Crimson Tide's odds for a national championship next season changed in some sportsbooks after Saban's retirement announcement.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened Alabama's odds for a national championship in 2024 at +550, second only to Georgia. The odds moved down to +1500 after his retirement but went back up to +1000. Only Georgia (+300), Ohio State (+700), and SEC newcomer Texas (+750) have better odds.

Alabama lost to eventual champion Michigan 27-20 in overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl. The 2023 season marked the first time since 2007 - Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa - that the Crimson Tide were not ranked No. 1 in the country for at least one week in the AP poll.

His departure leaves one of the top programs in the country without a head coach for the first time in decades. Alabama sits second in recruiting behind Georgia for the Class of 2024, per 247Sports rankings, after finishing first in the Class of 2023.

There's lots of talent set to return on Alabama's offense in 2024 as well. Quarterback Jalen Milroe improved over the course of 2023 and FanDuel has him third in the 2024 Heisman rankings at +850. Top receiver Isaiah Bond is set to return next fall. The Crimson Tide's returning starters on defense are productive, too. Linebacker Deontae Lawson finished second on the team in tackles in 2023 and defensive back Malachi Moore is reportedly returning for a fifth season after posting a career-high in tackles this year.

Regardless of who Alabama's next head coach is, sportsbooks indicate they'll be in a strong spot to compete for a national title once again.

