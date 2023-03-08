Nick Saban’s newest NIL comments, Texas’ starting quarterback battle & why the Pac-12 should follow the Big East

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger review all of the biggest stories to come out of Nick Saban’s latest one-on-one interview including the new rule changes and NIL guardrails.

Ross got to speak with Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who gave plenty for the podcast to discuss. The topic of creating value for the student athletes sparked ideas of what a university values compared to the students. Saban was also unhappy with the premise of having to outbid another coach in order to get a player to commit to Alabama.

With quarterback Arch Manning arriving on campus at the University of Texas, the competition for the starting spot is heating up. Quinn Ewers is trying to hold onto the position while Arch Manning is getting settled into the college environment. The guys discuss college football’s biggest QB battle.

In other quarterback news, top prospect Dylan Raiola took an official visit with the University of Southern California, in what the show deems: the best weekend a person could have. The Trojans have now emerged as the top school to land Raiola after Heisman-winner Caleb Williams likely departs for the NFL next spring.

Pat has some advice for the Pac-12 during their search for expansion: follow the Big East’s lead. After finding their conference identity, the Big East was able to get rid of the distractions while fortifying competitiveness and rivalries for years.

Lastly, in news of the weird, Mexico’s president tweeted a picture of a famous mythological figure.

1:00 The impact of Nick Saban on an interviewer

9:15 Nick Saban’s thoughts on the current NIL landscape

32:00 The Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning derby has begun

38:30 Dylan Raiola took an official visit to USC

41:42 The Pac-12 should learn from the Big East

50:10 Mexico’s president took a photo of a famous mythological figure

