Nick Saban's expectations for Alabama football as transfer portal opens Monday

The transfer portal window will officially open Monday. That means college football's version of free agency will be in full swing.

Alabama football's primary attention turns toward getting ready for the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff, where it will face No. 1 Michigan on Jan. 1. But there could be changes to the roster in between now and then because of the limited portal window. It will close on Jan. 2.

Nick Saban was asked for his expectations for the portal opening and if there's a difference between making and not making the CFP as it relates to the portal.

"I don't think players look at playing in a bowl game as the same significance as they look at playing in the playoffs," Saban said. "That in of itself makes it a little bit different."

MICHIGAN SCOUTING REPORT: Alabama football vs. Michigan: Score prediction and scouting report for Rose Bowl

GEORGIA INTEL: How intel from two Georgia transfers helped Alabama football win SEC Championship

ADVERSITY PUNCHERS: Alabama has adversity punchers and call answerers. This drive vs. Georgia proved it again

Saban then went on to say that he talked to players in a Sunday meeting and shared they didn't have to make the decision alone.

"'Some of you have issues about transition in terms of your future," Saban said he told them. "You don't have to do it in a vacuum. We're here to help you. Come talk to us about it."

Saban said he plans to stay in his office Monday so that anyone who wants to talk future plans can, whether it's portal related, seniors, draft-eligible guys or others.

Said Saban: "We're hopeful all of our players will want to stay on our team and contribute to the preparation and success that we have in the opportunity we have playing the best team in the country."

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Nick Saban discusses transfer portal opening Monday