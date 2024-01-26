Nick Saban's daughter posts 2018 video of legendary Alabama coach wiping out on a boogie board

Over his 17 years as Alabama’s football coach, Nick Saban came across few foes who could best him, going 206-29 and winning six national championships during that time.

It turned out, though, that Saban’s toughest opponent was a tide — and not one of the Crimson variety.

In a video posted Friday to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban Setas, the recently retired coach is shown wiping out on a boogie board after he is engulfed by a wave.

Setas said the video was from 2018.

Saban’s decorated run in Tuscaloosa ended earlier this month with his retirement, with the university turning to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to replace him. Setas had responded earlier to an Alabama fan wondering what Saban and his wife, Terry, have been up to this week by saying “Frolicking on the beach and playing golf I heard.”

With his newfound and well-earned abundance of free time, maybe Saban will find his way back on to a boogie board.

