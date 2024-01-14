Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban Setas reflects on his retirement as Alabama coach

Nick Saban's retirement shook the college football world, and his daughter said the coach's decision to step down as the head coach of Alabama football is "bittersweet."

Kristen Saban Setas had some free time on Sunday and invited fans to an Ask Me Anything on her Instagram page. She answered a couple dozen questions via Instagram stories about the process behind her father's big announcement, her favorite memories at Bryant-Denny Stadium and more.

Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday evening. Setas, who has a brother named Nicholas, gave fans an insight into what her father's thought process was like that day. She said that she found out he officially made the decision "on my flight to Florida."

"That morning, my mom let me know that it was being heavily considered but wasn't 100% sure," she said. "I don't think my dad was completely set on it until he gave himself a few hours to make a decision and he made it."

Setas also said that her mother and Nick's wife, Terry, does not have dementia as has been rumored. Saban said earlier that neither he nor Terry were suffering from an illness that led to his decision to leave coaching.

"I don't know where this even came from but it's absurd," Setas said. "Everyone in the family is in good health. Don't believe everything you read."

Nick Saban kisses his daughter, Kristen Saban-Setas, after the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

Saban left after more than 50 years coaching football and leading Alabama to six national championships. This year, the Crimson Tide went 12-2, losing to Texas in their second game of the season and dealing with injuries throughout their campaign. Alabama made it to the College Football Playoff where they lost to eventual champion Michigan in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

"I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward," Setas said. "The last season was one I will never forget for all the adversity the team faced and conquered, but like all others it had its hardships. I think a lot of us were starting to feel run-down and stressed, at least I know I was feeling that way. I kind of felt an end coming but didn't know when. All I know is I felt exhausted."

The Saban family moved to Tuscaloosa when Saban was named head coach of Alabama's football team in 2007. Setas, who attended the university as a student, said that she and her family are not planning on moving, noting that her son is in school and that Alabama is "home." She also said that she hasn't met new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and his family, but offered to "have a girl chat about all things Bama" with his two daughters.

She said that she's "almost certain" Saban will write another book, and the family is looking forward to quality time together.

"For my whole life I've shared him with the world," she said. "Now, I can finally just have him be 'Dad.'"

Setas acknowledged she will have to do some "soul searching" now that her life won't revolve around college football. When asked about what she's going to miss about Saban's coaching, Setas said, "Literally everything."

"The fast-paced lifestyle, the ups and downs of games, the energy from fans, the adrenaline of game day, seeing records and history being made, seeing him do the thing he loved the most," she said. "Everything."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Saban's daughter reflects on his retirement as Alabama coach