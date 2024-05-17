Nick Saban's advice for young coaches? Former Alabama football coach shares wisdom

MONTGOMERY — Between managing a roster, talking to boosters and keeping players happy, college football coaches have plenty on their plate.

And that's without mentioning the actual coaching part of the job.

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn't have to worry about those things anymore. Not since he retired in January, stepping away from a career that includes seven national championships, 11 SEC titles and countless players in the NFL.

But just because he's out of the game doesn't mean he doesn't have wisdom for those in it.

"I think that regardless of the circumstances in college athletics right now, every coach has to be able to adapt," Saban said Thursday when asked what advice he would give to young coaches. "... We had to adapt. We could not do things the same that we always do. I would say that every coach should be looking forward, not backwards, in terms of, 'Well, we've always done it this way.' Well, you can't do it that way anymore.

"Being adaptable to the circumstance that you're in so that you can have a chance to functionally be successful with the competition, who may be adapting, is probably the most important thing."

The Crimson Tide hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to take over for Saban. In August, he'll begin Alabama's first season without Saban in charge since 2006.

