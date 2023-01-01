Nick Saban's advice to Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. about NFL draft

Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl.

During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I want them to make the best business decision for themselves and their future," Saban said. "And if you're going to be a high first‑round draft pick, the business decision has always been it's probably best to go out for the draft unless you have some other reason that you don't feel you're ready to do that. Or there's some other goal that you have in mind that you want to accomplish.

"And that's the advice that I've given all of our players through the years. So I think these guys are probably more than deserving of that kind of attention when the draft rolls around."

Alabama coach Nick Saban stands with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the Crimson Tide beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. (Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports)

Several mock drafts have Young going first overall and Anderson going second.

After opting in to play in the Sugar Bowl, quarterback Bryce Young completed 15 passes for 321 yards with five touchdowns. Anderson Jr. made an emotional exit following the Crimson Tide's beat down in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban's advice to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. about NFL draft