Nick Saban to WolverinesWire: ‘I can see why (Michigan football) is undefeated this year’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Saban has seen Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh before, four years ago in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando. That was a Wolverines team that underachieved compared to expectations, having gone 9-3 in the regular season despite having been voted in the Cleveland.com poll that year as the favorite to win the Big Ten. Michigan drew the Tide in the postseason and despite having a halftime lead, the maize and blue ended up succumbing to a vastly talented Alabama team that had also underachieved that year.

Though many in the national media don’t think that Michigan stands much of a chance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the two storied programs will battle for the right to play in the national championship game, and Saban is giving the Wolverines utmost respect.

WolverinesWire asked Saban about how this Michigan team is similar and how it’s different from the last one he saw on New Year’s Day in 2020, and while he sees some similarities, he expects a much bigger challenge this time around.

“They were a team that were growing at that time. And they developed into a significantly different defense — a different coordinator, different scheme,” Saban said. “Really good players on defense, a lot of turnovers. And offensively, there’s some similarities to what they did in the past, but this is a pro-style offense — a lot of personnel groups, a lot of motions, a lot of formations.

“And great balance on offense with really great players. The quarterback does a great job, the running back’s really good. They’ve got great balance — they’ve got great receivers, got really good tight ends. There’s a lot of really good things about this team. I can understand why they’re undefeated.”

Jim Harbaugh noted on Wednesday that anything could happen in the upcoming matchup, though he personally expects it to be close.

“They could clear run us out of the stadium,” Harbaugh said. “And we’re good, too. We’ve got the ability to really do the same to them or the other possibility is it could be one heck of a football game. And I kind of think that’s the way it’s gonna go.”

Michigan and Alabama will kick off at 2 p.m. PST in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

