Nick Saban wants parity, coaches on the hot seat this fall

Nick Saban said on the Paul Finebaum Show last week that he desires more parity in college athletics... has he been watching the same sport the past decade? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde try to dissect Saban's comments.

Jeff Brohm was shockingly upfront about how close he was in taking the Louisville job in 2018 and how he would be interested in the future... good luck next season, Scott Satterfield. The duo picks the names at the top of the coaches on the hot seat list in 2022.

The guys also have more from the ongoing saga of edibles in schools...

