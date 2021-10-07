Nick Saban 'very saddened' by death of former 'Chopped Jr.' winner Fuller Goldsmith

During his weekly Wednesday night press conference, Alabama football coach Nick Saban made sure to talk about the legacy of Fuller Goldsmith, a Tuscaloosa chef and former winner of "Chopped Jr." who died Tuesday at 17.

"Fuller Goldsmith was a young man that was really close to a lot of the players here," Saban said. "Meant a lot to Terry and I."

Goldsmith had been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"The spirit that he showed," Saban said, "the positive energy and attitude and being a great chef, contributing to the nutrition program here, coming to practice, coming to games, I would just like for (his father) Scott and his family to know our thoughts and prayers are with you and we're very saddened by his passing this week."

