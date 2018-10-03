Nick Saban and Urban Meyer top list of highest-paid coaches in 2018

The three most recognizable coaches in college football are the three highest-paid coaches in college football.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh are the top three coaches in USA Today’s annual coaching salary database. Saban’s compensation is approximately $8.3 million this year while Meyer checks in at $7.6 million for year. That’s just ahead of Harbaugh at $7.5 million.

Harbaugh topped the list in 2016 before ceding the top spot to Saban in 2017. Thanks to recent contract extensions, Saban and Meyer would be extremely expensive for their schools to fire. Both have buyouts — listed on the database for the first time in 2018 — in excess of $30 million. Harbaugh’s is just north of $17 million.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is at No. 4 thanks to his fully-guaranteed 10-year, $75 million deal. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn is at No. 5. You can view the full list here. We’re going to go through a couple of notable coaches from each Power Five conference below.

ACC

Dave Doeren, North Carolina State: Doeren is outside the top 40 and his buyout is a manageable $6 million. We don’t note that for NC State’s purposes but rather for the purposes of bigger schools who could be in the market for a new coach for 2019.

Willie Taggart, Florida State: Taggart’s first-year salary at FSU is $5 million, which puts him in a tie for 10th among head coaches.

Big Ten

Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith is the 13th-highest paid coach in the country at $5 million. His buyout is almost $13 million, meaning Illinois may have to think twice about making a coaching change after the season.

Chris Ash, Rutgers: It would be expensive if Rutgers wanted to get rid of Ash. His buyout is $10.3 million even though he’s making $2.2 million in 2018.

Big 12

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma: The second-year Sooners coach is the fourth-highest paid coach in the Big 12 behind Tom Herman, Mike Gundy and Gary Patterson.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State: Campbell was a hot name on the coaching carousel after his first season at Iowa State. His buyout is almost $20 million.

Pac-12

Kevin Sumlin, Arizona, and Herm Edwards, Arizona State: The new coaches in the state each are making $2 million in 2018. Edwards’ buyout is just above $8 million while Sumlin’s is at $10 million.

Justin Wilcox, Cal: At $1.5 million, Wilcox is the lowest-paid Power Five head coach.

SEC

Chad Morris, Arkansas: The new Arkansas coach is making as much as LSU’s Ed Orgeron. Both are at $3.5 million.

Barry Odom, Missouri: Odom is the conference’s lowest-paid coach at $2.3 million and his buyout is just $1.9 million. Odom isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and if Missouri wins eight or nine games in 2018 he’s going to be one of the better values in college football.

Nick Saban (R) is the highest-paid coach in college football while Jimbo Fisher is fourth. (Getty)

