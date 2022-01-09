Nick Saban updates injury status of Alabama football offensive line ahead of CFP championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama football's injured offensive linemen have been able to practice this week, Nick Saban said from his radio show in downtown Indianapolis.

"Hopefully will be able to play," Saban said.

He didn't mention starting right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. or right tackle Chris Owens by name but both left the Cotton Bowl with injuries.

Ekiyor left the College Football Playoff semifinal game with a shoulder injury in the first half. Freshman JC Latham replaced him in the lineup.

"We think that he's got a chance to be able to come back and be able to play in the (championship) game," Nick Saban said Dec. 31 after the Cotton Bowl. "It's probably too early to know. It depends on how he responds. Our medical staff will do a great job with all the players that were injured in the game. Hopefully we'll be able to get most of them ready to play."

If Ekiyor can play, he will have a chance to play for a national championship in his hometown after having grown up in Indianapolis.

Saban has yet to address why Owens left late in the game against Cincinnati, but he didn't finish the game. Tuscaloosa News photojournalist Gary Cosby was on the field after the game and saw Owens had a noticeable limp. Cosby said that Owens also appeared to have trouble putting weight on the injured side of his body as he was moving slowly postgame.

If one or both can't go, then Alabama will have a different offensive line than when it didn't allow any sacks to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

