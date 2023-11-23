Nick Saban updates injury status of Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban wrapped up his Wednesday afternoon press conference moments ago and delivered some promising news on a pair of injured Alabama defenders.

Starting linebacker Deontae Lawson and starting safety Jaylen Key, who have both missed back-to-back games with injuries seem to be on track to make their return to the Alabama lineup this weekend when the Crimson Tide take on the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

“They both practiced quite a bit this week. We’ll see how they continue to progress.”

Getting both Lawson and Key back this weekend would be huge for the Alabama defense. Lawson is widely considered one of the top inside linebackers in the SEC and Key is a veteran defensive back that provides the Alabama secondary with more depth and versatility.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the status of both Lawson and Key as the Iron Bowl draws closer.

