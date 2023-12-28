Nick Saban updates health of Alabama starting running back Jase McClellan

It is looking like the Alabama offense will have its leading rusher, Jase McClellan back for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan on New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, the head coach of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban would provide a positive injury update on the senior running back from Texas who missed the SEC championship game earlier this month.

“Jase is doing great. Looks good. We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot and it looks like it paid off.”

McClellan has 803 yards rushing this season which is nearly 300 yards more than the team’s next closest ball carrier.

I’m told #Alabama’s Jase McClellan went through a full practice today in Pasadena. Nick Saban, earlier: “Jase is doing great. Looks good. We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot and it looks like it paid off.” — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) December 27, 2023

