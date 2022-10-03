Nick Saban updates Bryce Young's injury status ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury heading into Texas A&M week, Nick Saban said Monday.

"We'll just have to evaluate it day-to-day," Saban said. "I can't tell you if that's going to be today, tomorrow or the next day."

Young left the game against Arkansas in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. He threw his helmet down as he went to the medical tent. Young spent about 12 minutes inside before jogging out to the locker room.

He returned to the sideline in the second half in full uniform and wearing his helmet, but Young didn’t return to the game that No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) won 49-26 over the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2).

Saban said after the game it was a “little AC sprain” in Young’s shoulder. Saban deemed it day-to-day and didn’t think it was serious. He reiterated Monday that it is not long term.

“We didn’t think he could go back in the game today because I don’t think he had much steam on throwing the ball,” Saban said postgame. “He’s had these before, and in a few days, he starts to respond pretty well, so we’ll just have to see how it goes and play it day-to-day.”

Before Young exited the game, he completed 7-of-13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The play on which Young was hurt as he landed on his shoulder, he was trying to evade pressure, running toward the sideline looking to make a play downfield.

"The only thing I would tell Bryce is, don't put yourself in a bad position," Saban said. "He could have thrown the ball away before, and he could have just let the guy tackle him. In either case, he probably wouldn't have an issue. But putting himself in the awkward position of trying to throw the ball on his way down and landing the way he did, just try to avoid those kind of circumstances and situations for any injury. That's not a criticism. It's a teaching moment that players have to learn."

Great competitors, which includes Young, always want to make a play, Saban said, but sometimes there's no play to be made.

This season, Young has gone 90-for-134 for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jalen Milroe entered the game and soon after scored a rushing touchdown.

The sophomore quarterback was a much bigger threat with his legs than his arm. His 77-yard run snapped Alabama’s offense out of a funk in the second half when Arkansas was climbing back into the game.

Shortly after, Jase McClellan ran for a touchdown that snapped a streak of 23 unanswered points from Arkansas.

Milroe finished the day 4-for-9 for 65 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he rushed for 91 yards on six carries for an average of 15.2 yards.

“I thought he did a good job of managing the game today and gave our team a chance to win,” Saban said postgame.

