Nick Saban: 'Unfortunate' that former assistant Curt Cignetti, James Madison not bowl eligible

Seven teams remain undefeated with just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season — but only six of them are eligible for bowl games.

James Madison (10-0, 6-0 in Sun Belt play) — coached by former Alabama assistant Curt Cignetti — moved up to the FBS level in 2022 after years of success at the FCS level, including a 2016 FCS national title. Since the Dukes are in their second year of reclassification, however, NCAA rules prohibit them from playing in a bowl game until next year (unless there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill the allotment of bowl games this year).

James Madison filed a waiver to be granted bowl eligibility in 2023, but the NCAA announced Wednesday that it was denied.

Cignetti coached at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-2010 as the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Saban also coached at West Virginia as defensive backs coach under Cignetti's father, Frank Cignetti Sr, in 1978-79. On his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Saban gave his opinion on James Madison's restriction from bowl season.

"Sometimes we have rules that are the rules, and people are going to force people to abide the rules," Saban said. "I won't give an opinion on whether I think this is a good or bad thing, but one thing I do think is that it's unfortunate for the players, the school, the university, that they've worked so hard to have this success and now they're not being allowed to participate and take advantage of what they've created for themselves.

"I don't quite get the significance of why it's important for them to play, or not play, or whatever. That's beyond my paygrade."

Adding to the likely frustration by James Madison is the fact that, were it not for NCAA rules, it could be in position for a New Year's Six bowl game as the highest-ranked Group of Five team. No. 24 Tulane (9-1, 6-0 AAC) is currently the highest-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Dukes are not ranked in the latest CFP poll, but appear in both the Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll (at No. 21) and AP Top 25 (at No. 18).

During his time at Alabama, Cignetti recruited three top-five classes from 2008-10, helping bring Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr., Julio Jones and Dont'a Hightower, among others, to Tuscaloosa. Saban also spoke about Cignetti and his team's success at his news conference on Nov. 8.

“I coached for Frank — Curt’s dad — so I’m very close to the family," Saban said. "He did a great job for us here. I’m always excited to see guys that did a good job for us, when they get opportunities to have success and the opportunities and take advantage of those. He’s certainly done that well.”

