Nick Saban touts Minkah Fitzpatrick as a top-five pick

A week after former UCLA coach Jim Mora was far less effusive than he arguably should have been when praising former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Alabama coach Nick Saban has said all the right things about former Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“As a player, is he a top-five pick? Yeah,” Saban recently told Scott Petrak of the Elyria (Oh.) Chronicle-Telegram.

Saban also was asked whether Fitzpatrick’s drive and obsession with perfection makes him a clone of his college head coach.

“I wouldn’t put that on anyone,” Saban said. “He’s better than me in a lot of ways.”

Apparently so, because Fitzpatrick’s determination doesn’t leave him seeming irritated all the time, like many perfectionists are.

“You always see an upbeat, positive, pleasant guy to be around,” Saban said. “When you’re in a room with him, you feel upbeat, positive, pleasant. He has a wonderful personality. . . . You will not find a better person. The guy’s got tremendous character. He was never in my office once for doing the wrong thing. He’s very responsible. He’s a good citizen, a good leader.”

And also a good bet to be one of the top picks in the draft.