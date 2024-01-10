Advertisement

Nick Saban top 25 voting: How Alabama football coach ranked top 25 college football teams

Nick Saban put together a ballot that mirrored the College Football Playoff four-team field in his final US LBM coaches poll of the season.

He put Alabama football at No. 4 behind Michigan, Washington and Texas. But Florida State was not the first team out of the top four. Saban had the Seminoles at No. 8. Georgia rounded out the top five.

In the final coaches poll, Alabama was actually ranked No. 5. Georgia, who the Crimson Tide beat in the SEC Championship Game, finished No. 3 in the poll. Florida State was No. 6.

As for other SEC coaches, Georgia's Kirby Smart put the Crimson Tide at No. 4, ahead of his team at No. 5 and then Florida State at No. 6. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz had Alabama at No. 5 with Georgia at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 6. Auburn's Hugh Freeze put the Crimson Tide at No. 4, followed by Georgia and Florida State. Florida's Billy Napier had Alabama at No. 4 with Georgia at No. 2 and Florida State at No. 9. Kentucky's Mark Stoops listed Alabama at No. 5 with Georgia at No. 3 and Florida State as low as No. 10.

The highest a coach ranked Alabama was No. 2 (Arkansas State's Butch Jones) and the lowest was No. 8 (Central Florida's Gus Malzahn).

Alabama football finished the season 12-2, making it back to the College Football Playoff semifinals and losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide received the No. 4 seed in the CFP and made the four-team field for the eighth time in the 10 seasons of the playoff's existence.

Here is Saban's complete final top 25.

Nick Saban's final top 25 college football rankings in coaches poll

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Alabama

  5. Georgia

  6. Oregon

  7. Missouri

  8. Florida State

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Ohio State

  11. LSU

  12. Arizona

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma State

  16. Oklahoma

  17. Tennessee

  18. Clemson

  19. Louisville

  20. NC State

  21. Kansas State

  22. Oregon State

  23. SMU

  24. Iowa

  25. Liberty

Alabama football rankings: Where is Crimson Tide in top 25?

Alabama was ranked No. 5 in the final US LBM coaches poll and the AP Top 25.

US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Georgia

  4. Texas

  5. Alabama

  6. Florida State

  7. Oregon

  8. Missouri

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arizona

  12. LSU

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Oklahoma State

  17. Tennessee

  18. Louisville

  19. Kansas State

  20. Clemson

  21. NC State

  22. Iowa

  23. Kansas

  24. SMU

  25. West Virginia

AP Top 25

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Georgia

  5. Alabama

  6. Oregon and Florida State

  7. (None)

  8. Missouri

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arizona

  12. LSU

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Oklahoma State

  17. Tennessee

  18. Kansas State

  19. Louisville

  20. Clemson

  21. NC State

  22. SMU

  23. Kansas

  24. Iowa

  25. Liberty

